$1.32 Billion in Sales Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) will announce $1.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.37 billion and the lowest is $1.29 billion. Xylem reported sales of $1.22 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year sales of $5.38 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.34 billion to $5.40 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.59 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

XYL has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Xylem from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.36.

XYL stock opened at $134.94 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.60. Xylem has a fifty-two week low of $79.72 and a fifty-two week high of $136.30. The firm has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total transaction of $7,077,907.79. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at $30,813,762.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,956 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.12, for a total value of $715,434.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock worth $11,702,643. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Xylem by 3.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

