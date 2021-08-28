$1.40 EPS Expected for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to announce earnings of $1.40 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fortune Brands Home & Security’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.42. Fortune Brands Home & Security posted earnings per share of $1.19 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will report full year earnings of $5.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.74 to $5.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortune Brands Home & Security.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.07.

NYSE FBHS traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.74. 398,949 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 808,054. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 52-week low of $78.81 and a 52-week high of $114.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s payout ratio is 24.82%.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.43, for a total transaction of $140,562.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rodgers Brothers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 29,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% during the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 80.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

