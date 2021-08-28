$1.61 EPS Expected for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to post earnings of $1.61 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.48. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings per share of ($0.81) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 298.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $4.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.68 to $4.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.36 to $9.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 0.68% and a negative net margin of 3.86%.

VAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $209.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $72,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAC stock traded up $5.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $154.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 447,209. The stock has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -52.96 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $151.75. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $85.47 and a 1 year high of $190.97.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

