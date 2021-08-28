$1.99 EPS Expected for Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) will report earnings per share of $1.99 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Monolithic Power Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.01 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95. Monolithic Power Systems posted earnings per share of $1.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will report full year earnings of $7.07 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.01 to $7.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Monolithic Power Systems.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.69. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis.

MPWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $472.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $455.25.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total value of $4,327,996.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.17, for a total value of $669,963.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,618 shares of company stock worth $34,498,301. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,875,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,194,077,000 after purchasing an additional 319,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,850,667 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,811,481,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,753,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $654,721,000 after purchasing an additional 124,552 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,729,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,011,000 after buying an additional 43,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,581,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,547,000 after acquiring an additional 14,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MPWR traded up $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $494.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 280,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,593. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.14. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.90. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $235.62 and a fifty-two week high of $496.81.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

