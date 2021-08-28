$101.06 Million in Sales Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $101.06 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $99.92 million and the highest estimate coming in at $102.20 million. Regional Management posted sales of $90.54 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year sales of $405.24 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $403.43 million to $407.05 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $450.85 million, with estimates ranging from $448.24 million to $453.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.75%.

Several research firms have commented on RM. BMO Capital Markets lowered Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 33,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,575,595.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 2,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $120,227.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,083,947.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,045 shares of company stock worth $2,151,382 in the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regional Management in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.31% of the company’s stock.

Regional Management stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.82. The company had a trading volume of 35,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,430. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 28.98 and a quick ratio of 28.98. Regional Management has a 12-month low of $15.87 and a 12-month high of $60.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.80. The stock has a market cap of $605.43 million, a P/E ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

