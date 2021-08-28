1,165 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 265.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trane Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 213,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $39,269,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total value of $851,455.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 224,525 shares of company stock worth $41,382,869 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $198.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $115.28 and a one year high of $207.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.91%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TT. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Trane Technologies from $187.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.15.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

