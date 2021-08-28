11,850 Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 11,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 287.5% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

BECN stock opened at $53.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.61 and a 12-month high of $60.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 2.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.66.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist raised their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $49.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.15.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, bought 108,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $55.53 per share, with a total value of $6,000,349.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Julian Francis purchased 5,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.90 per share, for a total transaction of $244,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

