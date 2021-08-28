11,948 Shares in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,948 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,663,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 312.2% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 15,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after buying an additional 11,692 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Pegasystems by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Weld Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 1st quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd boosted its position in Pegasystems by 1,267.0% during the first quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 96,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after purchasing an additional 89,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.28% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $138.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 862.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Pegasystems Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.06 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.81.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.72. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 1.32%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.76%.

In other Pegasystems news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 2,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total value of $315,468.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,119.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $128,027.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,417.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,856 shares of company stock worth $628,976. 50.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.20.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. The company was founded by Alan Trefler in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

