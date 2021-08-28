124,115 Shares in Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Purchased by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 124,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,708,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Utz Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UTZ. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,488,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,191 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $15,650,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 777,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,263,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 911,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,586,000 after purchasing an additional 250,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,050,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,037,000 after purchasing an additional 237,635 shares in the last quarter. 31.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UTZ opened at $19.09 on Friday. Utz Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. Research analysts expect that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

UTZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.96.

In related news, Director John W. Altmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.67 per share, with a total value of $93,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 17.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

