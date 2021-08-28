1,245 Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,245 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCOI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its position in Cogent Communications by 78.2% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 34,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 15,313 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Cogent Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,617 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Cogent Communications by 17.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Cogent Communications by 114.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 100,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 53,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Blake Bath sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $679,787.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,213.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Raymond B. Kummer sold 846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.24, for a total value of $66,191.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,689,328.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,805,248 in the last three months. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CCOI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.93. 231,649 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 276,266. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.65. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.20 and a 1-year high of $80.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 653.97 and a beta of 0.13.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $147.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 423.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCOI. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised Cogent Communications from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.50.

Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

