1,280 Shares in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,280 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,456 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $684,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $183.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:TROW traded up $4.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $222.65. 612,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,046,861. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $207.11. The stock has a market cap of $50.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.58 and a 12 month high of $222.75.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 41.93% and a return on equity of 35.82%. On average, equities analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

In related news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,424 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,362 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

