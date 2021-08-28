12,800 Shares in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Bought by Bank Hapoalim BM

Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 63.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Melissa Weiler bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.00 per share, with a total value of $128,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 2,967 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $103,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of JEF stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.75 and a 52-week high of $37.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.64.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.40. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Jefferies Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.74%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

