$16.00 Million in Sales Expected for Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBPH) to post $16.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $10.61 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.70 million. Theravance Biopharma posted sales of $18.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 12.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $64.19 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $51.56 million to $93.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $170.70 million, with estimates ranging from $61.95 million to $330.71 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Theravance Biopharma.

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $12.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.02 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen lowered Theravance Biopharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $37.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.33.

TBPH remained flat at $$8.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,407,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 478,010. The company has a market capitalization of $604.66 million, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.62. Theravance Biopharma has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $22.74.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Theravance Biopharma by 57.7% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $196,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

About Theravance Biopharma

Theravance Biopharma, Inc is a diversified biopharmaceutical company primarily focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of organ-selective medicines. Its purpose is to pioneer a new generation of small molecule drugs designed to better meet patient needs. Its research is focused in the areas of inflammation and immunology.

In pursuit of its purpose, Theravance Biopharma applies insights and innovation at each stage of its business and utilizes its internal capabilities and those of partners around the world.

