$166.24 Million in Sales Expected for Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) will announce sales of $166.24 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.64 million to $179.35 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $160.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $614.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $609.02 million to $617.92 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $661.17 million, with estimates ranging from $520.95 million to $788.51 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ionis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.46 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 78.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. UBS Group upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.50 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.54.

IONS traded up $0.73 on Monday, hitting $39.63. 760,627 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,333,689. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.21. The company has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 1.05. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $64.37. The company has a current ratio of 7.62, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

In related news, Director Spencer R. Berthelsen sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $566,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,377,198.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Klein III sold 4,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $152,990.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,540. 2.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IONS. BOKF NA raised its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,025 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $261,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

Featured Article: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.