$175.39 Million in Sales Expected for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) will post sales of $175.39 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MarketAxess’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $177.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.10 million. MarketAxess posted sales of $164.01 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MarketAxess will report full-year sales of $735.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $729.45 million to $745.67 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $846.94 million, with estimates ranging from $829.76 million to $860.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MarketAxess.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.08. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 29.87% and a net margin of 40.79%. The firm had revenue of $176.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.56 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis.

MKTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $580.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $625.00 to $569.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $470.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $528.78.

In related news, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 5,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.53, for a total value of $2,382,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Themelis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.00, for a total value of $1,780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,202 shares in the company, valued at $7,654,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,902 shares of company stock worth $13,552,088 in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in MarketAxess by 65.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,588,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,663,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,190 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in MarketAxess by 13,403.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 606,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,019,000 after purchasing an additional 601,690 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in MarketAxess by 288.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 342,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,522,000 after purchasing an additional 254,372 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in MarketAxess by 9.5% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,745,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $869,309,000 after purchasing an additional 151,903 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in MarketAxess by 11.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,300,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $602,960,000 after purchasing an additional 128,893 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MKTX traded up $8.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $484.77. The stock had a trading volume of 233,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,203. MarketAxess has a 52-week low of $431.19 and a 52-week high of $606.45. The firm has a market cap of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.04 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $468.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th were issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is currently 33.63%.

MarketAxess Company Profile

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

