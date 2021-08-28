$18.93 Billion in Sales Expected for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report sales of $18.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have made estimates for The Walt Disney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $20.71 billion and the lowest is $17.82 billion. The Walt Disney posted sales of $14.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney will report full year sales of $67.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.75 billion to $69.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $84.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $80.40 billion to $88.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Walt Disney.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock valued at $101,653,310 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.3% in the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney in the second quarter valued at $576,000. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 63.6% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 6,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248,659 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,707,000 after acquiring an additional 17,226 shares during the period. Finally, Snow Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the second quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 34,390 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 60.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $180.14. The company had a trading volume of 8,668,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,714,161. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $327.34 billion, a PE ratio of 289.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.93. The Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

