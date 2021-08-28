19,714 Shares in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADER. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $123,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of 26 Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $436,000. 42.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ADER opened at $9.65 on Friday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $9.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.70.

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

