$2.89 Billion in Sales Expected for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) will report $2.89 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for Discover Financial Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.83 billion and the highest is $2.97 billion. Discover Financial Services reported sales of $2.71 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will report full-year sales of $12.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.40 billion to $12.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.73 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Discover Financial Services.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $1.87. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 46.03% and a net margin of 36.50%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DFS. Barclays lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $132.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. raised Discover Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Discover Financial Services from $118.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.41.

In other news, CAO Shifra Kolsky sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.11, for a total value of $101,688.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $458,867.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary K. Bush sold 3,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.21, for a total value of $471,155.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,366 shares in the company, valued at $6,575,224.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,624 shares of company stock worth $2,477,843 over the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Interstate Bank bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 289.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 10.4% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 29.0% in the first quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Discover Financial Services stock traded up $3.21 on Friday, reaching $133.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 840,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,164,368. The company has a market cap of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $124.78. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $51.74 and a 52 week high of $135.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Discover Financial Services declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.40 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services is a holding company, which engages in the provision of direct banking and payment services. It operates through the Direct Banking and Payment Services segments. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards issued to individuals on the Discover Network and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending and deposit products.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Discover Financial Services (DFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.