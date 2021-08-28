2,021 Shares in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Acquired by Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VLUE. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 164.1% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 4,588.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

BATS VLUE traded up $1.07 on Friday, reaching $105.53. 691,118 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.39. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

