204,637 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Acquired by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 204,637 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,609,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 202,448 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,734,000 after acquiring an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,496,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,973.7% in the 2nd quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 3,152 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,608,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 510,798 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $69,887,000 after buying an additional 266,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company set a $137.72 price objective on Cadence Design Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $144.97 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $162.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.55.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $162.47 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.97 billion, a PE ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.01. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.45 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 23.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.09, for a total value of $6,504,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 793,894 shares in the company, valued at $103,277,670.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.71, for a total value of $622,460.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 228,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,268,091.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,183 shares of company stock valued at $24,717,641 in the last quarter. 2.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

