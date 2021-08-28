23,340 Shares in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAO) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.21% of LMF Acquisition Opportunities as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $294,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $392,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the second quarter valued at about $475,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in LMF Acquisition Opportunities in the first quarter valued at about $526,000. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. LMF Acquisition Opportunities Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.88.

LMF Acquisition Opportunities, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

