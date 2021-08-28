$24.59 Million in Sales Expected for Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) will post $24.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quanterix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.08 million and the highest estimate coming in at $26.10 million. Quanterix posted sales of $31.39 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $101.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $98.13 million to $106.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $127.86 million, with estimates ranging from $121.74 million to $137.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Quanterix.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of QTRX. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 83.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,824,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,705,000 after buying an additional 1,282,684 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Quanterix by 273.7% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,300,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,014,000 after buying an additional 952,141 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Quanterix by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,103,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,966,000 after buying an additional 817,697 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Quanterix by 1,135.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after buying an additional 646,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Quanterix in the second quarter valued at $36,690,000. 68.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:QTRX traded up $4.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.30. 615,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 376,162. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.49 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.45. Quanterix has a 12-month low of $29.72 and a 12-month high of $92.57.
About Quanterix
Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.
