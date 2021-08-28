2,780 Shares in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) Bought by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Yaupon Capital Management LP bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 10,374.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Brigham Minerals in the first quarter valued at about $178,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 9.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Brigham Minerals by 2,533.3% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 15,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.31 price objective (down from $23.00) on shares of Brigham Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.04.

Brigham Minerals stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.31. The stock had a trading volume of 192,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,700. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 4.29 and a quick ratio of 4.29. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $21.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.26 and a beta of 2.37.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a positive return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 19.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. Brigham Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 736.84%.

In related news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 44,293 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $830,050.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake C. Williams sold 26,500 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $503,235.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 440,068 shares of company stock worth $8,918,999. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

