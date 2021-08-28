$314.00 Million in Sales Expected for J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) will report $314.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $320.00 million. J & J Snack Foods reported sales of $252.54 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.73. J & J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

J & J Snack Foods stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,955. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.17. J & J Snack Foods has a 1-year low of $124.90 and a 1-year high of $181.71.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.633 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 227.93%.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 5,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total transaction of $947,014.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,049,175.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 83.5% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 17,454.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 9,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in J & J Snack Foods in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About J & J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distribution of frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

