$359.49 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) will post sales of $359.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $340.20 million to $375.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $273.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full-year sales of $1.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.38 billion to $1.40 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.60 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTLS. COKER & PALMER reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their target price on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Chart Industries from $182.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000.

Shares of Chart Industries stock traded up $4.11 on Friday, hitting $186.63. The stock had a trading volume of 424,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,553. Chart Industries has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $188.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $156.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

