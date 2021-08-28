$4.74 Billion in Sales Expected for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Edison International (NYSE:EIX) will post $4.74 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Edison International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.69 billion and the highest is $4.80 billion. Edison International posted sales of $4.64 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Edison International will report full year sales of $14.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.81 billion to $14.33 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $14.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.02 billion to $15.26 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Edison International.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Edison International had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 6.83%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet upgraded Edison International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America lowered Edison International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Edison International from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.71.

Shares of NYSE EIX traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.53. 1,616,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,981,572. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.93. The firm has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.59. Edison International has a 12-month low of $48.47 and a 12-month high of $66.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.63%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Edison International by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Edison International by 263.2% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886 and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

