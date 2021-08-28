$462.26 Million in Sales Expected for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) to announce $462.26 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $460.80 million to $463.90 million. G-III Apparel Group reported sales of $297.21 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year sales of $2.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $519.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $462.60 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.75) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GIII shares. Barclays raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. G-III Apparel Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.68. 416,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,895. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 3.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.81. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $10.59 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

In related news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in G-III Apparel Group in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 86.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,727 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in G-III Apparel Group by 6,446.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,190 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

