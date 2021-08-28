4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the July 29th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FFNTF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 289,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,366. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17.

4Front Ventures Company Profile

4Front Ventures Corp. operates as a retail and brand development company in the cannabis sector. It operates through the following segments: THC Cannabis and CBD Wellness. The THC Cannabis segment engages in the production and cultivation of THC cannabis, manufacturing and distribution of cannabis products to own dispensaries and third party retail customers, ancillary services supporting wholesale operations, and retail sales direct to end consumers.

