4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

4Front Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFNTF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 62.7% from the July 29th total of 30,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 419,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FFNTF traded up $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.11. 289,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,366. 4Front Ventures has a 12 month low of $0.50 and a 12 month high of $1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17.
4Front Ventures Company Profile
