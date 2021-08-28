$50.52 Million in Sales Expected for Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) will announce sales of $50.52 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Antares Pharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $49.12 million and the highest is $51.60 million. Antares Pharma posted sales of $40.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Antares Pharma will report full-year sales of $189.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $187.39 million to $192.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $233.65 million, with estimates ranging from $221.80 million to $244.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Antares Pharma.

Antares Pharma (NASDAQ:ATRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Antares Pharma had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 37.73%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Antares Pharma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antares Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Antares Pharma in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Antares Pharma from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.96.

In related news, Director Anton Gueth sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $429,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,905.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATRS. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Antares Pharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Antares Pharma by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,634 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Antares Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. 46.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ATRS traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,339. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.22. The firm has a market cap of $679.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.49. Antares Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.59 and a 52 week high of $5.07.

Antares Pharma Company Profile

Antares Pharma, Inc is a combination drug device company, which engages in the development and commercialization of self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies. Its proprietary products include XYOSTED injection, OTREXUP injection for subcutaneous use, and Sumatriptan injection.

