5,000 Shares in Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EAC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,746,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,848,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edify Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,348,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,094,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Edify Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. 41.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAC opened at $9.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65. Edify Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.52 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Edify Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

