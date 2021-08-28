51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) Shares Acquired by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in 51job were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in 51job by 0.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,290,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,570,000 after buying an additional 32,549 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in 51job by 10.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,287,000 after buying an additional 118,133 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in 51job by 134.1% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 702,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,962,000 after buying an additional 402,272 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 599.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 460,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,822,000 after purchasing an additional 394,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of 51job by 16.1% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 406,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,458,000 after purchasing an additional 56,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ JOBS opened at $74.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.63. 51job, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.74 and a 52-week high of $80.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 0.66.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.20). 51job had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $136.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 51job from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered 51job from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th.

About 51job

51job, Inc is a holding company that engages in provision of human resource services. It offers services in the areas of recruitment solutions, training & assessment, and human resources outsourcing, business process outsourcing, professional assessment, executive search and compensation analysis. The company was founded by Kathleen Chien, Rick Yan, Lei Feng, and Norman Lui in 1998 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

