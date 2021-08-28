$520.28 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will announce sales of $520.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $513.54 million and the highest estimate coming in at $527.01 million. Air Lease reported sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a net margin of 20.98% and a return on equity of 6.55%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of AL stock traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.37. The company had a trading volume of 660,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,213. Air Lease has a 12 month low of $26.65 and a 12 month high of $52.96. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Air Lease by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,768 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 30,079 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Air Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in Air Lease by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

