52,000 Shares in RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) Purchased by P.A.W. Capital Corp

P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 52,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in RADCOM by 2,032.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 469,432 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,638,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth about $3,002,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in RADCOM by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 238,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in RADCOM in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDCM. TheStreet raised RADCOM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered RADCOM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of RADCOM in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ RDCM traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.88. 13,530 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,988. RADCOM Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.65. The company has a market capitalization of $151.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.85 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83.

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. RADCOM had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that RADCOM Ltd. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About RADCOM

RADCOM Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud-native network visibility, service assurance, and customer and service experience management. Its products include RADCOM Network Visibility, RADCOM Service Assurance, and RADCOM Network Insights. The company was founded by Yehuda Zisapel, Zohar Zisapel, and Nava Zisapel on July 5, 1985 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

