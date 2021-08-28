$545.28 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) will report $545.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $556.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $532.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $519.29 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.15 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.17 billion to $2.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $535.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.26 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 58.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMRX. TheStreet upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Amneal Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.13.

AMRX traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,450,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,209. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 88.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.98. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.45 and a 52 week high of $7.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.07.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 74,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 4,821 shares during the last quarter. 32.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, manufacture, market and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Generics and Specialty segments. The Generics segment develops, manufactures and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products and transdermals.

