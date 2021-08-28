5,463 Shares in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Acquired by Appleton Group LLC

Appleton Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PHO. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 133.3% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 81.0% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

PHO stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $58.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,548. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.73. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 12-month low of $37.91 and a 12-month high of $58.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.042 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Water Resources ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

