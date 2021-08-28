$6.52 EPS Expected for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $6.52 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nucor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.05 and the highest is $7.20. Nucor posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 934.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nucor will report full-year earnings of $19.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.00 to $21.89. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $10.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $16.22. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nucor.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share.

NUE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,814 shares of company stock worth $15,115,839. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nucor by 23.5% during the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in Nucor by 0.7% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 14,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 4.5% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Nucor by 2.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $119.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11. Nucor has a one year low of $44.05 and a one year high of $128.81.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

