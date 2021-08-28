6,851 Shares in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Bought by Archer Investment Corp

Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Organon & Co. during the second quarter worth $253,000. Markston International LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $158,000. AR Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $407,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $3,349,000.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.57.

NYSE OGN traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.25. 1,165,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,534,984. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco bought 3,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.79 per share, for a total transaction of $101,370.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.