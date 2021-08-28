$737.15 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) will announce sales of $737.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $739.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $735.00 million. Arista Networks reported sales of $605.43 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year sales of $2.87 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.06 billion to $3.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $381.33.

NYSE ANET traded up $3.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $372.86. The stock had a trading volume of 358,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 481,376. The firm has a market cap of $28.60 billion, a PE ratio of 40.66, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.41. Arista Networks has a 1 year low of $192.96 and a 1 year high of $384.00.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.15, for a total transaction of $534,719.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 991 shares in the company, valued at $333,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 154,158 shares of company stock valued at $56,753,905 in the last three months. Insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Arista Networks by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 37.9% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 55.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

