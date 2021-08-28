$80.81 Million in Sales Expected for Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBCP) will announce $80.81 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Concrete Pumping’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $81.39 million and the lowest is $80.40 million. Concrete Pumping reported sales of $77.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Concrete Pumping will report full-year sales of $310.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $309.70 million to $311.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $325.99 million, with estimates ranging from $314.78 million to $332.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Concrete Pumping.

Get Concrete Pumping alerts:

BBCP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Concrete Pumping from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Concrete Pumping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.35.

BBCP stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. The stock had a trading volume of 101,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,308. Concrete Pumping has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.41. The stock has a market cap of $472.86 million, a P/E ratio of -18.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,481,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,549,000 after acquiring an additional 21,089 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Concrete Pumping by 194.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,401,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,874,000 after acquiring an additional 925,944 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,134,000. AltraVue Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concrete Pumping during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,732,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,012,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after buying an additional 165,000 shares in the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Concrete Pumping (BBCP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Concrete Pumping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concrete Pumping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.