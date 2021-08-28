$802.29 Million in Sales Expected for Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) will announce sales of $802.29 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Lincoln Electric’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $763.30 million to $826.20 million. Lincoln Electric posted sales of $668.89 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Lincoln Electric will report full-year sales of $3.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.24 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $3.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lincoln Electric.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $826.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.15 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 41.01% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LECO. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Lincoln Electric from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:LECO traded up $2.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.36. 197,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,045. The company has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.17. Lincoln Electric has a fifty-two week low of $86.88 and a fifty-two week high of $143.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $136.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LECO. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $49,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 419.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Lincoln Electric by 3,950.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

