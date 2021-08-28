$93.38 Million in Sales Expected for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) to post sales of $93.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Guardant Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $92.35 million and the highest is $94.40 million. Guardant Health reported sales of $74.57 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guardant Health will report full-year sales of $367.41 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $364.50 million to $371.91 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $509.13 million, with estimates ranging from $472.20 million to $542.83 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guardant Health.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Sunday, May 23rd. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Guardant Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health stock opened at $120.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.48. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $181.07. The company has a market cap of $12.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.92 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a current ratio of 19.57.

In other news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 10,559 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,372,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $743,470. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,027,989.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,427 shares of company stock worth $2,549,824 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,627,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,071,448,000 after buying an additional 486,607 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,525,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,235,000 after buying an additional 121,224 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,402,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,599,000 after buying an additional 352,823 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,661,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,495,000 after buying an additional 642,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,637,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,613,000 after acquiring an additional 567,042 shares during the last quarter. 80.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

