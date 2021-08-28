AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.
OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $51.46. 5,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,446. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.50. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.
AB Electrolux (publ) Company Profile
Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.
