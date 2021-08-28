AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 54.7% from the July 29th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.53.

OTCMKTS ELUXY traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $51.46. 5,763 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,446. The stock has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.50. AB Electrolux has a fifty-two week low of $40.37 and a fifty-two week high of $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.99.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 36.23%. On average, analysts expect that AB Electrolux will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Electrolux AB engages in the manufacturing of home and professional appliances. It operates through the following business segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. The company was founded by Axel Wenner-Gren on August 1, 1919 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

