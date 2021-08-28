AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,760,958 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,431 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.9% of DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $309,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 52.4% during the first quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.69.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $119.58. The stock had a trading volume of 4,279,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,669,019. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.46. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.11 and a twelve month high of $121.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $211.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

