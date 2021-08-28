Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Abcam plc (NASDAQ:ABCM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 55,300 shares, an increase of 86.2% from the July 29th total of 29,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABCM. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 7,464 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Abcam by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,227,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,022 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Abcam in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 3.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Abcam alerts:

ABCM has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Abcam in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Abcam from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of ABCM stock opened at $20.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.34. Abcam has a 12 month low of $17.14 and a 12 month high of $24.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 98.29.

Abcam Company Profile

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Abcam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abcam and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.