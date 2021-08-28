Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Abeona Therapeutics, Inc. is engaged in developing and delivering gene therapy and plasma-based products for rare diseases. Abeona Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as PlasmaTech Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., is based in Dallas, United States. “

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Abeona Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.70.

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.37. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.99 and a 52 week high of $3.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.36.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Abeona Therapeutics by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 657.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 17,197 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 145,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 19,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Abeona Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

See Also: SEC Filing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Abeona Therapeutics (ABEO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.