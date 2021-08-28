Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.00.

ABMD has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Abiomed from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abiomed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

NASDAQ:ABMD opened at $358.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $327.46. Abiomed has a twelve month low of $242.73 and a twelve month high of $387.40. The stock has a market cap of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.35. Abiomed had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 16.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Abiomed will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Abiomed news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total value of $8,133,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 236,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,989,197.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,663 shares of company stock worth $20,603,051. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abiomed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abiomed by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Abiomed Company Profile

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

