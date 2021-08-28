ABM Industries’ (ABM) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) in a research note released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ABM Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. FIX raised ABM Industries to an add rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABM Industries currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.67.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $49.74 on Friday. ABM Industries has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.03.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. ABM Industries had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 3.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that ABM Industries will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. ABM Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.28%.

In other ABM Industries news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 4,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $220,718.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ABM Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in ABM Industries by 33.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in ABM Industries during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 83.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

