ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 194.8% in August

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 194.8% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AAVMY stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.31.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAVMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

