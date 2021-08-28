ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Short Interest Up 194.8% in August

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a growth of 194.8% from the July 29th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

AAVMY stock opened at $13.85 on Friday. ABN AMRO Bank has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.31.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAVMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €11.40 ($13.41) to €11.30 ($13.29) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from €10.80 ($12.71) to €13.00 ($15.29) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of ABN AMRO Bank from $10.60 to $11.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.30.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Featured Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.