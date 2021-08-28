Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.

Get Acrow Formwork and Construction Services alerts:

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Company Profile

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited operates as a formwork and scaffolding company in Australia. It is involved in the rental of formwork equipment, including wall forming panel systems; soffit forming systems, including Acrowform aluminium panels; GASS table forms; super cuplok; and conventional systems; and scaffold equipment comprising cuplok scaffolding, super cuplok scaffolding, surelock scaffolding, and Acrowskaf scaffolding products.

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acrow Formwork and Construction Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.