Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Limited (ASX:ACF) announced a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This is a boost from Acrow Formwork and Construction Services’s previous final dividend of $0.01.
The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79.
Acrow Formwork and Construction Services Company Profile
