Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Adacel Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:AELTF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decrease of 82.8% from the July 29th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.
AELTF stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.79. Adacel Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $1.10.
About Adacel Technologies
